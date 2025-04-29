Authorities responding to multi-vehicle Wheaton crash involving Pace bus

Authorities are responding to a Wheaton crash involving a Pace bus near the Danada Square shopping center on Tuesday evening.

WHEATON, Ill, (WLS) -- Authorities are responding to a west suburban crash involving a Pace bus on Tuesday evening.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at East Loop and Butterfield roads in Wheaton around 6:15 p.m.

Several vehicles appear to be involved in the crash, which happened near the Danada Square shopping center.

A Pace spokesperson said preliminary reports indicate that the bus was making a left turn onto East Loop Drive when another vehicle, going the other direction, and ran a red light and struck the bus.

The bus operator and two passengers were being checked out at the scene, the spokesperson said.

It is unclear how many people were on the bus at time of the crash.

The Pace bus ended up in a grass area off the road.

Wheaton officials said Butterfield Road is closed from Leask Road to Naperville Road, and East Loop Road is closed from Naperville Road to Butterfield Road.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.