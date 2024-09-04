Mental health services see increase in demand as students head back to school

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- As students head back to school, there is a renewed focus on mental health issues.

Mental health professionals said they are continuing to see an increase in the need for their services.

Like most schools, the hallways are busy during passing periods at Hoffman Estates High School. However, rather than just hurrying off to the next class, they are encouraging students to also watch out for each other to make sure they are all connected.

"We do try to make it okay to not be okay, to need help," Hoffman Estates High School wellness chair Wade Heisler said.

As students return to classes, more schools are placing an emphasis on mental health services. At Hoffman Estates, they have a student wellness club that helps direct what services are needed.

One health expert said the services are especially important for this generation of students who are adjusting to the post-COVID world.

"I think we're seeing teachers and administrators being more sensitive to mental health issues kids are experiencing," said Dr. Ramon Solhkhah, psychiatry chair at Endeavor Health North Shore Hospital.

Dr. Solhkhah said he's seeing an increase in mental health patients with the return of school, which brings increased anxiety and loneliness.

The rise in stress is not just in students, but also parents U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy has issued an advisory for parents who are also experiencing mental health challenges.

"We cannot address the youth mental health crisis without also realizing millions of parents struggling with overwhelming amounts of stress," Dr. Murthy said.

At Hoffman Estates High School, they say awareness of mental health issues is crucial, and they rely on the school community to support each other to give everyone the best chance to get the help they need to be successful.

For those experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises, there is help available by calling or texting 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

More information about loneliness and social isolation can be found here.

