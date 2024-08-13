Evanston High School bans cell phones during class after teachers saw impact on learning, connection

Evanston High School has banned cell phones in class during instruction time, having students place them in a caddy before learning begins.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- During a passing period at Evanston High School, virtually every student in the hallway has a phone in hand. The five minute break is one of the only times it's OK for them to use their phones in school. Once they get to class, the phones get deposited in a caddy for the duration of instruction.

"We were losing hours and hours of instruction time and also connection time," said chemistry teacher Tina Lulla.

Lulla said students were getting distracted by constant messages during class, and their learning was suffering as a result. So Evanston introduced a school-wide policy this summer banning cell phones during instructional time.

Author Dr. Judy Jo wrote a book about the pervasive influence of electronic devices in our lives, the impact of which can be especially detrimental for teens and pre-teens.

"Whether it's an outright ban or for certain periods, trying it's really important," she said.

Many school districts in the Chicago area are grappling with the issue of cell phone usage in class. Many have come up with new rules for the school year. District 214 established their cell phone ban in 2023, and said it's worked well; students are accepting they can get along without their phones for a few hours a day.

"Our teachers are reporting students are acclimating nicely. They are more focused in the classroom and students are recognizing it was a major distraction for them," said District 214 Superintendent Scott Rowe.

At Evanston they have had a few students violate the rules by using fake or burner phones in the pouch. Once they are discovered that usually leads to a conversation with the teacher, or the dean.

