Chicago shooting: Child among 4 shot in Back of the Yards, CFD says

A Back of the Yards shooting in Chicago left a child and three other people injured near the 1500-block of West 51st Street Monday night, CFD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child was among four people shot on the city's South Side on Monday night, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said.

CFD said the shooting happened near the 1500-block of West 51st Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

A child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious to critical condition.

Two people were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical conditions.

A fourth person was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the victims' identities.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

