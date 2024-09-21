WATCH LIVE

Suspected serial bank robber arrested, accused in crimes across multiple suburbs: Elmhurst police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, September 21, 2024 1:00AM
ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- Elmhurst police said they have tracked down a suspected serial bank robber.

The crimes go back to at least December of 2023.

At the time, the FBI released a surveillance photo of a man they say robbed the U.S. Bank on York Street in Elmhurst.

That same bank was robbed at gunpoint in June, allegedly by the same person.

Investigators believe that suspect has carried out other bank robberies over the past year, across multiple Chicago suburbs.

The 24-year-old suspect, German Campos Jr., was taken into custody in Franklin Park this week and is now facing multiple charges.

