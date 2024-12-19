Barilla partnering with Meals on Wheels to connect seniors with warm meal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago's Tracy Butler was Cooking up a Storm for a great cause Thursday.
Barilla is serving up more than just pasta this holiday season.
The company is partnering with Meals on Wheels to connect seniors struggling with hunger with a warm meal, and they're doing it from the Barilla Connection Kitchen food truck.
Cory Morris with Meals on Wheels Chicago joined Butler Thursday to make one of the pasta dishes the connection food truck is serving.
Ingredients:
- 6 Ounces Barilla Spaghetti
- 3/4 Cup Pecorino cheese, grated, divided
- 1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 Cup pasta cooking water
- To taste: Grind of fresh black pepper
Preparation:
Step 1: Bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook pasta according to package directions.
Step 2: In a mixing bowl whisk 1/2 cup of pasta cooking water with 1/2 cup cheese, olive oil, and black pepper until creamy.
Step 3: Drain the pasta and add to mixing bowl. Toss and mix well until combined with the sauce.
Step 4: Before serving top with a grind of black pepper and the remaining cheese.