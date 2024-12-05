Chicago City Cruises chef shares Gnocchi with Tomato Ragu recipe on Cooking up a Storm

Chicago City Cruises Chef Francesco Simone shared a Gnocchi with Tomato Ragu recipe on Cooking up a Storm Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago's Tracy Butler was Cooking up a Storm with Chef Francesco Simone Thursday.

He creates the delectable dishes on Chicago City Cruises.

On Thursday, he whipped up Gnocchi with Tomato Ragu.

Fall/winter GF Potato Gnocchi

Yield: 1 portion

Ingredients

- Potato Gnocchi, blanched: 6 oz.

- Pomodoro Sauce: 3 oz.

- Rosemary Whipped Ricotta: 1 oz.

- Herb Emulsion: 1 oz.

Prep:

1. Blanch the Gnocchi in salted Boiling Water for 3 minutes

2. Slack on a sheet pan to cool. Cover label and date

3. Blanched Gnocchi will hold 5 days

4. Heat Gnocchi in boiling water

5. Heat Pomodoro Sauce and toss Gnocchi to order

6. Taste and adjust seasonings

7. Plate the Gnocchi and Sauce in the center of the bowl

8. Garnish with Rosemary Whipped Ricotta and Herb Emulsion

9. Serve Immediately

Pomodoro Sauce

Yield: 4 gallons

Ingredients

- Oil Blend: 1 cup

- Yellow Onion, Diced: 2 lb.

- Garlic, Minced: 0.5 cup

- Whole Peeled Plum Tomatoes: 3 cans

- Vegetable Base: 1 lb.

- Water: 1 gallon

- Salt and Pepper to taste

- Fresh Basil, Chiffinade: 4 oz.

Recipe

1. Heat the Oil and sweat the Onions and Garlic until translucent

2. Transfer the Onion Mixture, Tomatoes, Vegetable Base and Water in a Cambro container

3. Puree until smooth and season with Salt and Pepper

4. Fold in Basil to infuse sauce

5. Use immediately or cover label and date

6. Sauce will hold 5 days under refrigeration

Rosemary Whipped Ricotta

Yield: 5 pounds

Ingredients

- Ricotta Tub: 5 lbs.

- Honey

- Heavy Cream: 1 cup

- Rosemary Oil: 1.5 cup

- Salt to taste

Recipe

1. Combine Ricotta, Heavy Cream, and Honey

2. While running, drizzle in the Rosemary Oil

3. Whip until Light and Fluffy, about 3-5 min.

4. Adjust seasoning With Salt

5. Transfer to piping bags and hold in cooler until service

6. Ricotta mix will hold 5 days under refrigeration