BARK Air expands airline to Chicago with flights catered to dogs

BARK Air has now expanded its airline to Chicago at Midway Airport. They offer flights catered to dogs and their owners.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Anyone who's tried flying with their dog knows it can be a pain. BARK Air is an air travel experience designed specifically for dogs first.

Pooches are pampered from booking to arrival and now it's expanding to Chicago for the first time with service at Midway Airport.

Dave Stangle, VP of Brand Marketing for BARK, joined ABC7 Thursday to talk more about the expansion.

Stangle spoke about the idea behind creating the airline, the amenities they offer and what the expansion means for their four-legged and two-legged passengers.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

BARK Air set off on its maiden voyage in May, when they were offering trips from New York to Los Angeles. It was pretty popular last month already, with 15,000 requests for new destinations.

The CEO says everything is catered to dogs so they have a low-stress trip.

It will cost you $6,000 for a domestic flight, and $8,000 for an international flight for one dog and one human.