Bartlett schools put in 'secure learning' after being notified of threat by National Suicide Hotline

Chopper7 was over Bartlett High School during dismissal after students were moved into a secure building and extra police and security were called following a phone threat.

BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) -- Bartlett village officials said students at several schools were placed in secure learning until dismissal after a phone threat.

Village officials said at about 1:20 p.m. police were notified by the National Suicide Hotline about an alleged phone threat to Bartlett High School, Eastview Middle School and elementary schools that dismiss at 2:30 p.m. within the village in a "secure building" for the rest of the day.

Police are investigating the threat and there are police and security at schools for dismissal. Officials said dismissal may also take longer because of the security precautions.

All elementary schools had been dismissed safely by just before 3 p.m., and the high school's dismissal proceeded as normal.

After after school activities at Bartlett High School were cancelled for Tuesday.