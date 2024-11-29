The sheriff said he became violent after his family tried to stop him from drinking and driving.

Man arrested after cutting family member with box cutter, threatening child on Thanksgiving: Sheriff

BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Waukegan man was arrested after police said he slashed a family member with a box cutter on Thanksgiving, according to the Lake Co. Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 10100-block of West California Avenue in Beach Park.

Officers responded to calls of a man threatening others with a knife. The suspect was identified as Ricardo Carcamo-Ortega, 28.

Carcamo-Ortega became violent when his family tried to stop him from driving while intoxicated, according to deputies.

During the argument, he pulled out a box cutter and cut one his family member's arm. The victim was not seriously injured.

Carcamo-Ortega also allegedly damaged a vehicle's tires and chased other family members with the weapon.

When deputies arrived, they found, Carcamo-Ortega outside of the house.

Carcamo-Ortega then ran from deputies, into the basement of the house.

Deputies allegedly found the 28-year-old holding a small child.

The child was quickly rescued, and the man was arrested.

He has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; two counts of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.