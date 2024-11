Bears 'Fan of the Year' needs Chicago's support

Mackenzie Currans is the Chicago Bears 2024 Fan of the year. Currans stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News "Live" streaming newscast to talk about her nomination and what she needs from all the Chicago Bears fans around the area.

To help Currans win, click here to learn more about the "NFL Fan of the Year."