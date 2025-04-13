Final day of C2E2 convention gets underway at Chicago's McCormick Place

The Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo convention, or C2E2, returned to McCormick Place this weekend.

The Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo convention, or C2E2, returned to McCormick Place this weekend.

The Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo convention, or C2E2, returned to McCormick Place this weekend.

The Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo convention, or C2E2, returned to McCormick Place this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The party continued at day three of the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, widely known as C2E2, at the McCormick Place South Building on Sunday.

It is a seemingly endless celebration of comics, cosplay, video games and whatever else you can imagine.

"Jeez...can I say indescribable? It's a lot of fun. She got me hooked on the first year. It's something you think about, how crazy it is with the kiddos; you got to bring the kiddos," said Louis Bendt Sr.

From a friendly pack of Spidermen to DeLorean of "Back to the Future," with comic books, collector's statues and more, there is something for every fan at this larger-than-life convention.

"Whatever you're looking for, you can find it at C2E2," said Rick Urschel.

Local Mandalorian Rick Urschel says what makes C2E2 so unique is that it draws people in from around the world and across the country for an ultra-inclusive gathering of culture and creativity.

"Any walk of life that you belong to this is where you should come. I've never met anyone at C2E2 that I didn't have a genuinely positive experience with," Urschel said.

"Meeting the collectors and the fans to me is what I love the most," said Daniel Richard.

Richard works for a Canadian company called Pure Arts, which builds and sells intricate statues and collector's items from different movies and video games.

"It's amazing how polite everyone is here," Richard said. "Some are here to cosplay and show off, other people are here to shop and find deals. Other people just want to hang out with their friends."

For one Minooka, Illinois family, coming to C2E2 all-dressed up, from Snow White to Ash from Pokémon, is an outing they will always remember.

"It is amazing. Everybody's so happy. Everybody is complimenting each other. Everyone seems like they are genuinely having a lot of fun," said Jacquelyn Pifer.