State funding for Chicago Bears lakefront stadium unlikely this year: Gov. JB Pritzker

CHICAGO (WLS) -- State funding for a lakefront stadium for the Chicago Bears in the city is not likely this year, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday.

"I made it clear to the Bears leadership that it would be near impossible to get anything done. If there was a proposal put on the table by them that could get done, you couldn't actually get it done probably during the veto session and would have to wait until next spring. But, in reality, there isn't a proposal on the table right now that would be acceptable to anyone that I know in the legislature," Pritzker said during an unrelated news conference.

The Bears have also purchased the former Arlington Park race track property in Arlington Heights, but have focused their stadium proposal on the lakefront site.

The Bears have their preseason debut Thursday against the Houston Texans at the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

It's not yet clear if top draft pick Caleb Williams will play as quarterback.