Beer, special Oktoberfest menu at L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge in Lincolnwood

The beer is running for Oktoberfest next week at L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge in Lincolnwood.

LINCOLNWOD, Ill. (WLS) -- The taps are running at L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge for the start of Oktoberfest! The two-week autumn festival kicks off today celebrates German culture, food and of course beer. But you don't have to travel far for your fill of brats, schnitzel and authentic brews.

L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge is offering a special Oktoberfest Feast Tuesday, September 24 through Sunday, September 29. The Oktoberfest Feast is $56.95 per person, plus tax (gratuity not included) and is available for dine-in. Select specials available a la carte for dine-in, carryout and delivery.

Chef Andrew Ashmore stopped by ABC 7 to cook up some of the highlights on the special Oktoberfest menu.

BREADED PORK SCHNITZEL RECIPE

Yields 4 servings

INGREDIENTS FOR SCHNITZEL BREADING:

8 oz. Plain Breadcrumbs

tsp. Granulated Onion

tsp. Granulated Garlic

tsp. Ground Black Pepper

tsp. Kosher Salt

INGREDIENTS FOR BREADED PORK SCHNITZEL:

1 lbs. Pork Tenderloin

1 cup All-Purpose Flour

2 Eggs

cup Whole Milk

Schnitzel Breading

INGREDIENTS FOR BRAISED RED CABBAGE:

4 oz. Diced Bacon

4 oz. Red Onion (thinly sliced)

tsp. Fennel Seeds

tsp. Caraway Seeds

1.5 lbs. Red Cabbage (thinly shredded)

1 tsp. Kosher Salt

1 cups Chicken Stock

cup Red Wine Vinegar

cup Honey

Ground Black Pepper (to taste)

INGREDIENTS FOR SPAETZLE:

4 Large Eggs

cup Whole Milk

1 cup All Purpose Flour

tbsp. Kosher Salt

tsp. Ground Nutmeg

tsp. Baking Powder

Olive Oil (as needed)

INGREDIENTS FOR ONION GRAVY:

3 oz. Butter (diced)

1 cup Spanish Onions (diced)

1 Dried Bay Leaf

cup All Purpose Flour

3 cups Beef Stock

Kosher Salt (to taste)

Ground Black Pepper (to taste)

PROCEDURE:

To prepare Schnitzel Breading:

In a mixing bowl, mix all ingredients until well combined. Set aside.

To prepare the Breaded Pork Schnitzel:

In a medium bowl, combine eggs and whole milk. Add schnitzel breading and flour to separate bowls. Divide pork tenderloin into four 5 oz. portions. Butterfly pork tenderloin, then use a mallet to pound until very thin (or about ' thick). Dredge each pork tenderloin in flour and dust off excess. Dip into egg wash, then gently press into schnitzel breading until well coated. Place breaded pork tenderloins in a single layer on a parchment-lined sheet tray and refrigerate until ready to use.

To prepare the Braised Red Cabbage:

In a medium pot, cook diced bacon over medium heat until crisp. Add sliced red onions. Cook until translucent, stirring occasionally. Add fennel and caraway seeds. Saute for two minutes or until fragrant. Add red cabbage, kosher salt, chicken stock, red wine vinegar, honey and black pepper to taste. Cook over medium heat for 20-30 minutes, or until cabbage is tender. Season with kosher salt and black pepper as needed. Allow to cool on a sheet tray. Refrigerate or reserve warm until ready to serve.

To prepare the Spaetzle:

In a mixing bowl, whisk together eggs and whole milk until well combined. In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together flour, kosher salt, ground nutmeg and baking powder. Add egg mixture to dry mixture and use a rubber spatula to gently combine until a thick batter is formed. Do not over mix. Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Place a perforated pan over top. Pour batter into the perforated pan gradually, using a spatula to press batter through the holes. Stir and allow spaetzle to cook until floating. Strain water and toss spaetzle with a small amount of olive oil to prevent sticking. Spread spaetzle on a sheet tray to cool. Refrigerate until ready to use.

To prepare the Onion Gravy:

Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add diced onions and saute until golden brown. Add flour and reduce to low heat. Cook for two minutes, stirring frequently. Whisk in beef stock and simmer over low heat for eight to 10 minutes, or until gravy consistency is reached. Season with kosher salt and ground black pepper to taste. If gravy becomes too thick, add water until thinned out as desired. Refrigerate or reserve warm until ready to serve.

To prepare the L. Woods Schnitzel: