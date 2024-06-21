Best 4th of July sales including mattress, appliance and tech deals

July 4th is around the corner and a bunch of brands have launched early deals you can shop right now. Keep scrolling for the best 4th of July sales live right now.

Best 4th of July sales on mattresses

Nolah Mattress: Shop mattresses, bedding, pillows and more with up to 35% off sitewide.

Saatva: Get up to $600 off on mattresses.

Tempur-Pedic: Save 30% on any TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress.

Cocoon By Seely: 35% off all mattresses plus get a free sleep bundle with your purchase.

Cozy Earth: Get up to 25% off sitewide as part of the brand's 4th of July sale.

Sobel Westex: Robes and towels up to 25% off for the brand's summer sale event.

Hotel Collection: Up to 65% off diffusers, room sprays and more.

Parachute: 20% off the brand's summer selects and an additional 20% off their sale section.

Best home and kitchen sales

Made In Cookware: Best-selling sets over $1,000 off.

Solo Stove: Up to $150 off sitewide on top-selling fire pits and accessories.

Samsung: Up to $1,600 off appliances for 4th of July.

Sur La Table: Nonstick cookware up to 50% off.

Wayfair: Up to 60% off outdoor furniture.

West Elm: Take an extra 40% off clearance items with code TAKE40.

Home Depot: Get up to $850 off appliances, home decor and more.

Best beauty and style sales

Vince Camuto: 25% off sandals with code SANDAL25.

Bluebella: Lingerie and swim options up to 50% off, for a limited time.

Macy's: Women, men's and kids wear up to 60% off.

