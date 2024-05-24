Best Amazon Memorial Day sales including discounts up to 50% off

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*
Amazon has launched its Memorial Day sales on tech, home and more. Below, find the best Amazon deals by category, and take advantage of these slashed prices now for the long weekend.
Image credit: Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $40
Amazon Fire TV 55" for under $400
Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones for 29% off
Image credit: Amazon
GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker for 19% off
Instant Pot 10QT Air Fryer for under $100
Farberware Countertop Microwave for under $100
DASH Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer for 20% off
Roccbox Pizza Oven by Gozney for 20% off
Traeger Grills Pro for 29% off
Image credit: Amazon
CAROTE 21Pcs Pots and Pans Set for under $130
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for 33% off
Ring Video Doorbell for under $100
addlon 100FT LED Outdoor String Lights for 41% off
Image credit: Amazon
Dog Grooming Vacuum for just $70
Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box for 28% off
Waterproof Orthopedic Foam Dog Bed for over 50% off
Bedsure Calming Dog Bed for just $30
Joytale Double-Sided Reflective Dog Leash for $7
Image credit: Amazon
Sellotz Inflatable Pool for 36% off
Best Choice Products Oversized Zero Gravity Chair for 23% off
Best Choice Products Patio Umbrella for 20% off
Monobeach Baby Beach Tent almost 50% off
Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board for 43% off
