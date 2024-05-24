Best Amazon Memorial Day sales including discounts up to 50% off

Amazon has launched its Memorial Day sales on tech, home and more. Below, find the best Amazon deals by category, and take advantage of these slashed prices now for the long weekend.

Tech deals

Apple AirPods Max for 18% off

SHOKZ OpenRun Pro for 22% off

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $40

Amazon Fire TV 55" for under $400

Beats Solo 4 for 25% off

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones for 29% off

Anker Soundcore 2 for 25% off

Appliance sales

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker for 19% off

Instant Pot 10QT Air Fryer for under $100

Farberware Countertop Microwave for under $100

DASH Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer for 20% off

Roccbox Pizza Oven by Gozney for 20% off

Traeger Grills Pro for 29% off

Home deals

CAROTE 21Pcs Pots and Pans Set for under $130

LEVOIT Air Purifier for $85

Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for 33% off

Ring Video Doorbell for under $100

addlon 100FT LED Outdoor String Lights for 41% off

Pet discounts

Dog Grooming Vacuum for just $70

Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box for 28% off

Waterproof Orthopedic Foam Dog Bed for over 50% off

Peekaboo Cat Cave for 45% off

Bedsure Calming Dog Bed for just $30

Joytale Double-Sided Reflective Dog Leash for $7

Summer specials

Sellotz Inflatable Pool for 36% off

Best Choice Products Oversized Zero Gravity Chair for 23% off

Best Choice Products Patio Umbrella for 20% off

Monobeach Baby Beach Tent almost 50% off

Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board for 43% off

