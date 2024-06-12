Elevate your bath with these skin nourishing bath bombs

There's nothing better than relaxing with a hot bath at the end of a long day. A bath bomb can help make your nightly soak session a lot more fun, and I've rounded up some top-rated options below.

Best bath bombs

This one is my favorite bath bombs right now, as it dissolves easily into my bath and turns the water into a blueish, purple sparkly hue. The best part is that it doesn't stain my bathtub and I love the subtle vanilla scent that leaves me feeling fresh and rejuvenated when I step out. It is also inspired by Bridgerton, making this a great gift for fans of the show.

An 'It's a Big Deal' bestseller, this set of 12 bath bombs will make a great gift to yourself. It's a self-care essential including various different scents including vanilla, lavender, mango and rose. They're best for normal to dry skin, according to the brand. Shop them now on sale while stocks last.

These bath bombs will turn your bath into a rainbow-themed oasis. One of ABC's marketing managers gifted this to a friend and her five-year-old son loved them. They are designed not to leave stains on your tub and can last up to 20 minutes due to their larger size. You'll get a pack of three with this gift set.

This futuristic bath bomb can add color and sound to your bath experience. You can use the Lush app to customize this item and even add a regular Lush bomb to your bath to add to the sensory experience. The app has preset sounds and colors to set the mood depending on which Lush bath bomb you choose.

Made by a woman-owned brand, this cotton candy-scented bath bomb is great for any of you who love a sweeter scent. Each bath bomb is handmade and won't stain your tub or your skin, according to the brand.

Lavender is one of my favorite scents in a bath bomb, and this set of five is perfect for those of you looking to stock up. It also comes with an exfoliator pad which can help you cleanse your skin. This pick doesn't turn your bath a certain color, it just adds a subtle lavender scent to it. Sometimes I double up with two bath bombs if I want a stronger lavender scent.

I love this brand's shower steamers for their subtle scents and no-stain design. The bath bombs are no different and this ocean-based scent packs apples, lilies and musk fragrances within it. Each bath bomb is handmade and comes from a small woman-owned business in California.

I love these bath bombs because they make a great gift and each individual one carries a secret little toy inside. The scents include lavender, chamomile, rose, lemon and more. The bath bombs are also not super pigmented, so they shouldn't leave an oil ring around your tub.

