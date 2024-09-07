From hair treatments to skincare, shop the best gifts any beauty enthusiast will love

If you know someone who loves all things beauty, it can sometimes feel overwhelming to shop for them; there are so many products, brands and trends to keep in mind. To help give you shopping inspiration, here are some of the best gifts, from hair treatments to makeup, that the beauty enthusiast in your life will love. Shop these picks for the top beauty products from Ulta, Shisedo and more.

Best beauty gifts for this holiday season

This Rare Beauty blush is highly rated by customers for pigment and color, with 92% of purchasers recommending the product. It comes in nine colors, three sizes and two different finishes, so you can tailor your pick based on who you're buying for.

Give the gift of relaxation and self-care with this Sol de Janeiro bundle. Personally, it's the best smelling lotion that I own, and the formula is super smooth and easy to apply. Many of the over 94% of reviewers who recommend it praise it for the great smell and mention that it's a perfect gift set.

This Solawave wand encompasses a bunch of different skincare goals, as it targets wrinkles, dark circles, skin texture, dark spots and puffiness, which is great for anyone at any age. You can currently get it on sale for 35% off thanks to Solawave's Labor Day code that you can find on the product site.

This body care set is a great value. You'll be able to gift three of Salt & Stone's essential products, as the set includes a body wash, extra-strength deodorant and body lotion. This set has a total rating of 4.7, with many reviewers praising the scent and mentioning it left their skin feeling smooth.

If you're buying for a beauty lover who's always on the go, this Calpak case can be their new travel essential. It comes in three different colors and is made with a water-resistant hard shell material, keeping products protected and organized during travel.

This Loops Beauty variety pack is great if you want to give a self-care night in a single gift. It comes with five different masks that pinpoint a variety of skin concerns, including puffiness, dry skin and plenty more. Many of the reviewers praise this bundle for leaving their skin feeling fresh and clean.

This brush set is a great essential for any makeup lover. This bundle is also part of the Morphe x Ariel collection, a collaboration with celebrity makeup artist Ariel Tejada, so you can gift a celebrity-grade brush kit. It comes with 12 face and eye brushes, as well as a soft, sculpting sponge.

If you know someone who is on the glowy, glass skin trend train, this hydrating set is a great essential gift. It comes with a full-sized gloss balm and hyaluronic cream meant to pinpoint fine lines, wrinkles, dryness and skin elasticity. Plus, you can get it now on sale for $40.

This set is filled with neutral yet pigmented eyeshadow and lip colors, great for any makeup fan. Many of the reviews mention that it's a great set for versatility, as it comes with both everyday and bold colors. Get it on sale now for 42% off.

This thickening shampoo is great for someone who wants to treat and nurture their hair. ABC Localish Producer Amit Lerner emphasizes the great smell, easy lather and moisturizing qualities of this shampoo, while also mentioning you only need a little each use, so it lasts longer. Additionally, many of the reviewers praise how it soothes and hydrates the scalp, regardless of hair type.

Give your beauty lover a gift to pamper themselves from head to toe with this giftable Burt's Bees bundle set. These products are formulated without parabens, phthalates, petroleum or SLS, so it's great for someone who prefers more natural products. You'll get a hand salve, cleansing cream, body lotion, foot cream and beeswax lip balm.

If you'll be shopping for a fan of spa days, this "self-carryall" is a great gift. It comes with a full-size ice roller, silk sleep mask, gua sha, exfoliating mitt, hair clip, shower steamer, scalp massager and silk scrunchie, plus a jelly tote to store it all. It comes in three different designs, so you can gift them a set that will match their color preferences.

Korean skincare techniques are all the rave right now, so this is a perfect gift if you know someone who is looking to try out a new facial routine. It comes with four products meant to cleanse, hydrate, treat and moisturize. Plus, you can snag it right now for 37% off.

This face brush is designed for even application of makeup, with many of the reviews mentioning it works great when using liquid and cream products. This brush has a total rating of 4.7 stars, and is a great addition to anyone's makeup routine.

This L'Occitane cream is smooth, nourishing and made for sensitive skin, according to the brand. ABC Localish Producer Amit Lerner states that with this cream, a little goes a long way. She also recommends this lotion for both body and face, especially for those with dry skin. Give them something to nurture and pamper their skin; plus, the product's aluminum container reduces plastic intake if you want your gift to be a little more sustainable.

This bath bomb set is great if you're buying for someone who loves to relax in the bath. These are handmade, luxury bath bombs meant to soothe body and mind, according to the brand. They are also cruelty-free and made with plant-based butters, if you prefer to gift more ethically made and sustainable products. Get these visually stunning bath bombs on sale now for just $20.99.

Silk pillowcases are popular in the world of beauty right now, and this Zimasilk one is great, as the brand states it is made with 100% (6a) grade silk, aiming to help reduce skin and hair irritation. It has a 4.6 total rating and over 36,000 five-star reviews, and right now, you can currently get it on sale for 49% off.

This gua sha set is an ideal gift, as it comes with both a gua sha tool and cold-pressed oil meant to depuff, contour and massage the face. Several of the reviews mention that it's been a relaxing addition to their beauty routine and that the oil doesn't leave a greasy residue. Get it now for just $44.

