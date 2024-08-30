WATCH LIVE

Best Labor Day appliance deals to upgrade your kitchen

ByNishka Dhawan and Carolina Zamora WLS logo
Friday, August 30, 2024 2:17PM
Shop great Labor Day deals on appliances from Wayfair, Home Depot and more.
Wayfair

Apart from Prime Day and Black Friday, Labor Day boasts some of the best and biggest discounts of the year, on mattresses, appliances, tech, furniture and more. To make your shopping easier, find the best appliance deals right below.

Best Labor Day appliance sales

Wayfair

Wayfair has a ton of appliance deals live right now, including discounts up to 40% off on big ticket items like refrigerators, gas ranges, coolers, microwaves and more.

47% off
Wayfair

GE Appliances Gas Range with Griddle

  • $789.99
  • $1499
    59% off
    Wayfair

    R.W. Flame Wine & Beverage Refrigerator

    • $539.99
    • $1329.97
      35% off
      Wayfair

      AIRMSEN Countertop Dishwasher

      • $289.99
      • $449.99

        Home Depot

        Home Depot's Labor Day sale includes up to $1,000 off on select appliances from brands like LG, Samsung and Whirlpool. Check out some picks below.

        30% off
        Home Depot

        Whirlpool Top Freezer Refrigerator

        • $698
        • $999
          36% off
          Home Depot

          LG Microwave Oven

          • $248
          • $389

            Macy's

            Macy's is known for their apparel discounts, but the brand also has a ton of discounts on small appliances. Shop the best below.

            33% off
            Macy's

            Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Warmer

            • $29.99
            • + Extra 10% off with LABORDAY code
            • $44.99
              40% off
              Macy's

              Black & Decker Air Fryer Toaster Oven

              • $68.99
              • $114.99
                36% off
                Macy's

                Hamilton Beach 7-Speed 4 Quart Stand Mixer

                • $79.99
                • $124.99

                  Amazon

                  Amazon's Labor Day is now live with discounts on tech, toys, home goods and more. Here are some of the best appliances on sale.

                  46% off
                  Amazon

                  ecozy Portable Countertop Ice Maker

                  • $79.99
                  • $149.99
                    28% off
                    Amazon

                    Bangson Mini Fridge and Freezer

                    • $135.97
                    • $189.99
                      35% off
                      Amazon

                      Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer

                      • $109.99
                      • $169.99

                        Best Buy

                        Best Buy is known for being a go-to retailer for all kinds of appliances, and for Labor Day, they are slashing prices on some of their most popular products. Shop some of their appliance best sellers below.

                        23% off
                        Best Buy

                        NutriBullet - Pro Plus

                        • $99.99
                        • $129.99
                          50% off
                          Best Buy

                          Samsung Over-the-Range Microwave

                          • $282.99
                          • $566.99
                            13% off
                            Best Buy

                            Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker

                            • $129.99
                            • $149.99

                              * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

