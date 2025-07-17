Chicago high school graduate earns $8M in scholarships after being accepted into over 80 colleges

A Beverly, Chicago teen earned $8M in scholarships after being accepted into over 80 colleges. He has a lot to be proud of.

A Beverly, Chicago teen earned $8M in scholarships after being accepted into over 80 colleges. He has a lot to be proud of.

A Beverly, Chicago teen earned $8M in scholarships after being accepted into over 80 colleges. He has a lot to be proud of.

A Beverly, Chicago teen earned $8M in scholarships after being accepted into over 80 colleges. He has a lot to be proud of.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Beverly teen has a lot to be proud of.

He graduated high school with acceptance letters to dozens and dozens of colleges, and millions of dollars in scholarships.

It's payoff for many years of hard work.

Aaron Williams and his mother, Ericka Smith, sifted through a stack of college acceptance letters Wednesday: only about half of them.

The 18-year old was accepted to 83 colleges, and counting.

"And, they're still coming in. Daily, he gets emails. They're a little bit behind," Smith said.

What's also added up are the scholarships. Between merit money and offers from colleges, he has earned more than $8 million.

SEE ALSO: 23 Whitney Young High School students get perfect ACT scores

"To know that all the hours of me applying for scholarships, and having to log them on school links, and just putting in the effort, and having a community to support me and guide me through this process is relieving to know that it paid off in the long-run," Williams said.

The Bogan High School graduate is a straight-A student, and had a bold proclamation his first day of class as a freshman.

"Came into the principal and said I would be the class of 2025 valedictorian. And now, it's safe to say I have done that," Williams said.

The youngest of seven also achieved another of his goals: earning more scholarship money than one of his older siblings, who earned $1 million.

"It kind of pushed me harder because you know how siblings have that sibling rivalry to see who can do better. It kind of motivated me to see how far I can go with it," Williams said.

As for where Williams is headed in the fall, he's excited to attend Northern Illinois University, which gave him a full ride.

He plans to major in electrical engineering.

"He is who he is because of community, because of principals who cared, because of biological aunts who cared, the non-biological ones," Smith said.

Williams says he also wants to be the valedictorian of his class when he graduates NIU.