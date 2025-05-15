Beyoncé fans gear up for 1st of 'COWBOY CARTER' concerts at Soldier Field Thursday

Chicago Beyoncé fans are gearing up for the 1st of her 2025 'COWBOY CARTER' concerts at Soldier Field Thursday night.

Chicago Beyoncé fans are gearing up for the 1st of her 2025 'COWBOY CARTER' concerts at Soldier Field Thursday night.

Chicago Beyoncé fans are gearing up for the 1st of her 2025 'COWBOY CARTER' concerts at Soldier Field Thursday night.

Chicago Beyoncé fans are gearing up for the 1st of her 2025 'COWBOY CARTER' concerts at Soldier Field Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The "Beyhive" is buzzing in Chicago.

As early as Thursday morning, Beyoncé fans were donning their cowboy hats and boots and denim, ready for her first of three Chicago shows Thursday night at Soldier Field.

"I live in Nashville, and I came to see Queen B!" Armando Contreras said.

"I can't even put into words. I cannot put into words how good it's gonna be. She's amazing," said Jada Cato, who is visiting from Memphis.

There is a lot of excitement over the "COWBOY CARTER" Western-themed album.

People with VIP tickets lined up early outside Soldier Field to get as close as possible to Queen Bey.

Contreras weighed in on the album.

"I think it's amazing. I think it was very powerful of her to stand her ground and take control of something that belongs to her. She is from Houston, Texas," he said.

"It was beautiful; it went back to her roots, and you can't reclaim something that was already yours. So she did that with that album," Cato said.

The Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association president and CEO says hotels are at near capacity downtown, like when Taylor Swift was in town.

"Just like when Taylor Swift was in town a couple years ago, it was an oncology convention at McCormick Place. This weekend, the National Restaurant Association convention is over at McCormick Place. So, the city was already pretty close to being sold out, and, of course, with Beyoncé being in town, it just adds onto that," Michael Jacobson said.

Hotels are getting onboard with the hype.

The Renaissance downtown Chicago hotel has a "COWBOY CARTER" photo backdrop and signage for guests.

Jacobson says these big events bring big dollars to the city.

"Beyoncé fans and convention-goers don't just stay in our hotels and go to sleep for the night. They're eating in our restaurants, visiting our museums. They're shopping along the Mag Mile. The ripple effect that this has to the local economy and our tax base, it shows how important these special events and these conventions are to the entire city," Jacobson said.

Thursday's show begins at 7 p.m., with two more shows on Saturday and Sunday.

There is a possibility for severe weather in the Chicago area between 3 and 9 p.m. Thursday. The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said it is closely monitoring the weather conditions with the National Weather Service.

Soldier Field officials said those attending should dress appropriately and stay updated with the show and weather information.

Umbrellas are not permitted in the stadium. Only clear bags smaller than 12"x6"x12" are permitted.

"Our primary objective is to keep all our guests safe and secure. We have vast experience in handling severe weather on major event days. Our severe weather plans are ready to implement if the need should arise," officials said.

Thousands are expected to come downtown for the concerts.

The CTA provided the best routes to get to Soldier Field and avoid traffic:

Public transit options for Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour in Chicago at Soldier Field.

Rail: The Red, Orange and Green lines provide the closest access to Soldier Field. Exit at the Roosevelt station.

Bus: Additional buses will be operating on the #146 Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express route, which stops at Soldier Field. Other bus options that stop at or near the stadium include the following:

- #3 King

- #4 Cottage Grove

- #12 Roosevelt

For additional route information riders should check www.transitchicago.com/schedules.