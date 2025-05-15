AccuWeather Alert: Chicago forecast includes storm threat, with risk of large hail

Beyoncé set to take stage at Soldier Field Thursday night

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a threat of isolated storms on Thursday night.

Storms are possible between 4 and 9 p.m., and large hail is the main threat, ABC7 Chicago meteorologists said.

The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

Much of the Chicago area is under a Level 3 threat of severe weather.

The far south and southwest suburbs are under a Level 2 risk.

There is a higher risk in southern Wisconsin and east across the lake into Michigan.

If storms were to occur, they would likely develop over Cook or DuPage counties and then quickly move to the northeast.

The record high for Thursday is 91 degrees, but some parts of the area might see 92.

It will also be humid.

Beyoncé's "COWBOY CARTER TOUR" is set to take the stage at Soldier Field at 7 p.m. Thursday.

ABC7 Chicago meteorologists said if there is lightning in the area - it could impact the concert.

Friday will be very windy, with a high risk of spreading brushfires. Winds could gust above 45 mph.

Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s again.

