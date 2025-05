Beyonce concert fashion

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This ain't Texas but the Beyhive will be buzzing at Soldier Field next week.

Fans will don cowboy hats, boots and more for Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour. Three nights are scheduled in Chicago.

The first night is exactly one week away and we're helping you figure out that concert outfit.

Shantal Byfield, lead stylist at Akira, talks about Beyonce concert fashion.