Location manager takes ABC7 on tour of Chicago sites featured in Marvel's 'Ironheart' series

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago provides the landscape and inspiration for Marvel's new "Ironheart" series, now streaming on Disney+.

Billie Holiday is a film and television location manager. She said her job was to make sure the city of Chicago had a starring role.

The South Side native took ABC7 on a tour of places the episodes were shot.

Holiday is named after the legendary singer, so maybe she was destined for show business. She worked in the juvenile justice system for years before going back to school for film and television. Now, she's part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first stop on her tour was Brown Sugar Bakery on East 75th in Greater Grand Crossing. It's the sweet spot in the neighborhood that main character Riri Williams calls home.

"We filmed on the top of the Museum of Science and Industry building, you get the sweeping look off the city," Holiday said. "We rented a boat and we shot Lake Michigan so that you're able to see Ironheart fly over the water. The Brown Line was important for shooting scenes with Ironheart when she would fly over Chicago... we opened the doors and road through the city on the Brown Line. As we're riding, the camera is picking up the traffic and movement the buildings."

Stan's Donuts is repurposed as a book store in the series.

"Stan's is located at a very unique spot up north six corners," Holiday said. "It is the busiest, most historical place up north. The Avalon Theater on East 79th dates back to 1927. Then the stage palace was renamed."

The Regal Theatre is a treasured landmark in the city, and it's part of a pivotal scene in Ironheart. It's used to reflect the city's history and where Riri grew up.

White Castle is a popular taste of Chicago. A replica of slider central was built as a set in Georgia, and people were trying to eat there.

"I'm just a kid who was raised in Altgeld Gardens who is living above and beyond a blessing, a dream, and I didn't start until I was 40," Holiday said. "The sky's the limit, and when I get there, I'll rest."

All six episodes of Marvel's "Ironheart" are now streaming on Disney+.

