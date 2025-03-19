Billy Bricks celebrates 20 years of pizza perfection across Chicagoland

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Billy Bricks Restaurant is marking two decades of serving up mouthwatering pies and delicious dishes across Chicagoland. Known for its tasty pizza and unique offerings, the popular eatery is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a nod to its loyal fans and local food culture. CEO Ric Gurber joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to share the secret behind the restaurant's success, which has expanded to seven locations across the area.

For more information on their pizza-making classes and locations, visit the Billy Bricks Restaurant website.