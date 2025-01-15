Seal, flamingo die from bird flu at Lincoln Park Zoo, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A harbor seal and a Chilean flamingo died from the bird flu this month at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, officials said.

The flamingo died January 8 and the seal died January 9, the Lincoln Park Zoo said.

The cause of death for both animals has been confirmed as highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, the zoo said.

"The zoo is saddened by the loss of a Chilean flamingo named Teal and a harbor seal named Slater," Lincoln Park Zoo said in a news release. "Teal hatched this fall and was just getting acquainted with her flock and keepers. Slater was 7 years old and was a beloved seal known for his rambunctious and curious nature. He was a quick learner and often could be seen participating in training sessions with keepers. Both will be deeply missed."

The zoo said visitors are not at risk at contracting HPAI from zoo animals.

"Because highly pathogenic avian influenza is spread by free-ranging birds, it is no riskier to visit Lincoln Park Zoo than to enjoy a walk outdoors," said President & CEO and ornithologist Megan Ross, Ph.D. "The zoo remains a safe place to connect with the animals in our care."