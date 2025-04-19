More than 50 local businesses to be showcased at Spend in the Black event on South Side

Pastor Charlie Dates and Ald. William Hall are encouraging people to "Spend in the Black" at 75th Street and King Drive in Chicago this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a push on Saturday to transform 75th Street into a "Black Wall Street."

Spend in the Black is a national movement, simply encouraging people to shop at Black-owned businesses over Easter weekend.

Ald. William Hall, who represents the 6th Ward, and Dr. Charlie Dates, the pastor of Progressive and Salem Baptist churches, are leading the movement locally.

More than 50 businesses will be set up on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 75th and King Drive, showcasing their goods and services.

This is also all part of a growing movement led by faith leaders who are using their platforms to push back against corporate retreats from diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

In fact, that is what Dates is doing: encouraging his congregation to shop at Black-owned businesses and not major retailers.

Shoppers will also be eligible to win $1,000 every hour. That money is put into an emergency savings account.

All are welcome to attend the Spend in the Black event. It begins at 10 a.m. at 75th and King Drive.

More details can be found here: https://www.progressivechicago.org/events/spend-in-the-black