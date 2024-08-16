Black-owned Chicago companies are behind the elaborate production of a historic 2024 DNC

At least three Black-owned Chicago production and event companies are behind the history-making 2024 Democratic National Convention starting Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The arena inside the United Center is ready for primetime with Chicago about to be the center of attention for Democratic politics.

Organizers unveiled the stage and podium in preparation for the convention Thursday evening.

At least three Chicago companies help make history with this convention.

"We've done a ton of events, large scale events, but nothing like this," said Glenn Charles Jr., CEO of Show Strategy, a production company in Chicago.

Show Strategy is the first Black-owned company to ever receive the contract for Exposition Services at the DNC. They are in charge of building out the media compounds, furniture fixtures and equipment (also known as FF &E) inside the venue, all heavy equipment signage; basically everything you can expect to see on the main stage.

Charles said he's living his dream, but also wants to inspire others.

"My goal is to eliminate two words: 'first' and 'Black,'" he said. "I'm a living example that you can do it. Sometimes things seem far beyond what you can achieve, but I'm an example that that's not true."

His partner, Jenn Charles, and her company are also contracted with the DNC.

"We are truly best friends, so being able to work with my best friend, it is a blessing," she said.

The South Sider and Kenwood Academy grad is handling all things customer service hospitality with her company GCJ Hospitality.

"I wake up every morning and say to myself, this is unbelievable to be here in the space and to be on this stage, especially as a Black supplier," she said.

And there's another Black-owned company taking the DNC by storm: Juan Teague, owner of Juan & Only, has known Glenn Charles for years and now they're finally getting the chance to work together.

"This is really becoming a surreal moment, to see how big our companies have grown but at the same time I'm still Juan from the West Side," she said.

Since 2019 her business has exploded, but there's one thing she's really passionate about.

"I think building my legacy and having women that are doing it is really going to take my company beyond what I could have even imagined is what I truly, truly wanna see in this year of my 50," she said.

But one thing is for certain: they're all representing their home in the best of ways.

"We did this to put Chicago in a great light, change that negative narrative about who we are and what we are," Teague said.

The DNC begins Monday, with expected speeches from President Joe Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and more.

