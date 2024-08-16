Emergency hearing canceled after City of Chicago, protest groups reach agreement on DNC restrictions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An emergency court hearing for an ongoing legal battle between the City of Chicago and protest organizers was put to rest Friday afternoon as protesters finalized their plans for rallies during the Democratic National Convention.

The hearing was canceled as organizers told ABC7 most of their demands have been met by the city and they're ready to march on the DNC.

ABC7 was told negotiations took place over the last 24 hours between the pro-Palestinian protest organizers and the city.

The city previously denied them the ability to set up stages, a speaker system and portable toilets at Union park near the United Center during the convention, until Friday's agreement.

The Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression has been going back and forth with city leaders about what would be allowed at those scheduled protests.

Organizers said they're still pursuing other legal avenues to reach an agreement on other demands, such as extending the length of the protest march route, while also asking for tents in union park for medics and media.

To this point, the city has denied those requests, but is also accommodating protesters by setting up a stage and sound system at Park 578, which will be within sight and sound of the United Center.

Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke Friday about the importance for the city to make sure protestors can properly exercise their first amendment rights.

Meanwhile, people living next to both rally sites are preparing themselves for the action that will take place in their neighborhoods.

One man living across the street from Union Park told ABC7 the city has already knocked on their door, making sure residents have proper identification for security reasons.

"Our daily lives will be impacted," resident Kevin Bolden said. "We've had a conversation about trying to make sure we have enough food and things in case we're stuck in the building for security reasons and stuff like that."

