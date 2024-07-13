Black-owned Semicolon Bookstore opening first downtown location on Mag Mile

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Black-owned Semicolon Bookstore is expanding to their first downtown location on Michigan Avenue.

The new Mag Mile store feels vibrant, cultural and open to all.

"We are in an amazing position to kind of change the narrative of what Black business looks like in the City of Chicago," said founder Danielle Moore.

Semicolon is one of just a few Black-owned bookstores in Chicago. That was part of the draw for Lester Harris, who made the downtown store's first-ever purchase.

"The way I feel, it's not specifically for the Black community, but specifically for people, to know that there are black authors out there doing good work," he said.

In fact, Moore said 80% of the store's inventory is from authors of color, including children's books.

"Kids have to feel like reading is cool. Our mission is to bridge the literacy gap among minoritized communities," she said.

Data released by Chicago Public Schools in June shows only 31% of elementary students were proficient in reading. Moore wants those numbers to be higher.

"We have to do that by making sure they want to read. When these kids come in they are excited about how the space feels," she said.

To that end, she has partnered with people like artist Ahmed Lee to help create excitement and inspiration in the store with art.

"When you walk in you feel a certain way. You don't know what that feeling is, but we do. You feel at home, you feel loved, you feel accepted," Moore said.

While it opened to the public Friday, the official ribbon-cutting for Semicolon on the Mag Mile is Tuesday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is located on the ground floor of 400 N. Michigan Avenue in the Wrigley Building.