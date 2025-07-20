Black Women's Expo to celebrate 30 years of sisterhood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 30th Anniversary of the Black Women's Expo, BWe NEXT, will return to Chicago next month.

This year soulful singer Raheem DeVaughn and gospel great Marvin Sapp will perform.

In addition, the signature event "Bagels and Bosses" has been added to the line-up as a special ticketed brunch where CEOs in the beauty industry share tips on running successful businesses through effective branding, scaling, research and more.

Other highlights include a Men's Den, a pavilion featuring Historically Black Sororities titled the "Divine 4", live fitness and food demonstrations, seminars and a few surprises.

"It's our 30th anniversary, so the team is developing a roster of performances and surprises that will merge blasts from the past with more current artists and performers," said Green. "This show has so much history, and we are trying to pack a gigantic celebration into three days. Now that we have reached this noteworthy milestone, the Expo has to be unforgettably special."

The event features hundreds of exhibitors, life-changing seminars and panel discussions, high profile guest speakers, live demonstrations and a robust line-up of celebrity performances.

There is still time to secure an exhibitor booth, become a sponsor and book a discounted hotel stay.

"Whether as an exhibitor, sponsor, presenter, performer or attendee, I hope that everyone will come to experience this monumental event produced by Black women, for Black women," said Green.

Visit www.BWenext.com for updates on performances and seminars.