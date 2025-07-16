'My Block, My Hood, My City' hosting 'Downtown Day' for youth

It's the third annual event held in downtown Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Saturday, about 1,000 young people will visit downtown for a day of safe exploration.

The third annual "Downtown Day" is sponsored by "My Block, My Hood, My City."

"We've all heard the saying, 'some kids in Chicago have never been downtown,' and that's not just a saying, its true," Founder Jahmal Cole said.

Cole said the event is for mostly youth from the West and South Sides.

"If you show kids better, they will do better," he added. "Downtown is inspiring. It is not inspiring to get your food through bulletproof glass windows everyday. It is not inspiring to have ShotSpotter technology on your light poles."

"It is inspiring when you come downtown and feel like you can be the next Terrell Brown, be the next Michael Jordan, you can be the next anything because it is possible.

The event will start at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millenium Park at 10 a.m.

To learn how to donate to the cause, click here.