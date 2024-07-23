Boat explodes in Lake Michigan near Waukegan, injuring 2: Lake County Sheriff's Office

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were injured Tuesday, after a boat exploded off the coast of the north suburbs, a Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesman said.

The two people were burned, and were rescued by a good Samaritan off the coast of Waukegan in Lake Michigan, Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesman Chris Covelli said.

They were taken to a hospital.

Covelli did not immediately provide any additional information about why the boat exploded, or how severe their injuries were.

Chopper 7 was over the scene just after 4 p.m., and flames could still be seen coming from the boat.

The U.S. Coast Guard of the Great Lakes said it responded to the incident about 2:45 p.m.

The Coast Guard said there was no known pollution associated with the explosion and fire.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.