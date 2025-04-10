Helicopter crashes in Hudson River in NYC, fatalities reported | LIVE

Additional details surrounding the incident were not immediately clear.

A helicopter crashedin the Hudson River by Lower Manhattan in New York City on Thursday afternoon, and fatalities have been reported, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

At least four people were on board, according to the FDNY. All four have been removed from the 50-degree water in unknown conditions, according to New York ABC station WABC.

The crash was closer to the New Jersey side of the Hudson River.

The Coast Guard said it's stopped boat traffic in the area and is among the agencies responding.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.