Body pulled from Lake Michigan at Montrose Beach ID'd, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body pulled from Lake Michigan at a North Side beach on Saturday morning has been identified, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.
Officers responded to Montrose Beach near the Uptown neighborhood's 500-block of West Lawrence Avenue around 10:30 a.m.
An unresponsive man was found in the water, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The medical examiner's office later identified him as 25-year-old Saban Ntobeko Exavier Makhubu.
Area Three detectives are conducting a death investigation.
Police did not immediately provide further information.
