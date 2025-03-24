Body pulled from Lake Michigan at Montrose Beach ID'd, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body pulled from Lake Michigan at a North Side beach on Saturday morning has been identified, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.

Officers responded to Montrose Beach near the Uptown neighborhood's 500-block of West Lawrence Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

An unresponsive man was found in the water, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The medical examiner's office later identified him as 25-year-old Saban Ntobeko Exavier Makhubu.

Area Three detectives are conducting a death investigation.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

