Body pulled from Lake Michigan at Montrose Beach, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body was pulled from Lake Michigan at a North Side beach on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to Montrose Beach near the Uptown neighborhood's 500-block of West Lawrence Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

An unresponsive male, whose age was not immediately known, was found in the water, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Area Three detectives are conducting a death investigation.

Police did not immediately provide further information.