Body found in water near Lockport Dam, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, August 12, 2024 9:26PM
Fire officials responded to the 2500-block of Channel Road for a body in the water at the Lockport Locks, which connect to the Des Plaines River.

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating after a body was found near the Lockport Dam in the south suburbs on Monday afternoon.

Lockport Township Fire District Deputy Chief Frank Blaskey said responders were sent the 2500-block of Channel Road just after 1 p.m. for a body in the water at the Lockport Locks, which connect to the Des Plaines River.

The person's identity was not immediately released.

Illinois State Police responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

