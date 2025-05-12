Bolingbrook crash closes part of Boughton Road during morning rush hour: village

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Part of Boughton Road in Bolingbrook is closed Monday morning, after a serious crash, village officials said.

Boughton between Delaware Drive and Hywood Lane is closed in both directions, the village said in a Facebook post just before 8:15 a.m.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 10 a.m., and two badly damaged vehicles could be seen.

A tow truck was also on the scene.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash, or what led up to it.

Village officials asked motorists to avoid the area, while police investigate.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.