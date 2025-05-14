Bolingbrook domestic battery suspect caused crash that critically injured woman, baby: police

Four people were injured, two critically, in a serious crash during the Monday morning rush hour in Bolingbrook, fire officials said.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect in a domestic battery incident that injured a woman and baby later crashed head-on into a vehicle carrying another woman and baby in Bolingbrook Monday, police said.

Police responded just before 7:40 a.m. Monday to the 400-block of Seneca Lane for a report of a domestic battery involving injuries, police said.

A 23-year-old woman and an 8-month-old child were taken to a local hospital, treated and released.

The suspect in the battery, Bernard Crawford, 36, of Lemont was seen driving away in a Jeep, police said. The car was stopped in the 300-block of Schmidt Road, but then drove away, police said.

The vehicle then went north and then east on Boughton Road; police did not follow the vehicle, police said.

The Jeep then passed through the intersection of Boughton and Delaware Circle, driving east in the westbound lanes, police said.

The vehicle struck another head-on, police said.

A woman and her 3-month-old child were in the other vehicle.

Both remain hospitalized Wednesday.

The mother suffered significant injuries, but remains stable. The baby is in critical condition, but also stable.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash, but no one was injured in those vehicles.

When crews arrived at the scene of the crash, one vehicle was on fire.

Crawford was taken to a local hospital and later released into police custody.

He is being held in Will County Jail, and faces charges in the domestic battery and crash.

Police initially said four people were injured, two critically, in the crash.

