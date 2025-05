3 injured, 1 critically, in fire at senior living community in Bolingbrook, officials say

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people are in the hospital after a suburban fire, and one person is in critical condition.

The fire happened at a senior living community on Kildeer Drive in Bolingbrook just before 7 p.m. Friday evening, officials said.

Firefighters said the fire was contained to one unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.