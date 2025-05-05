24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Semi hauling beer rolls over, shuts down I-55 in Bolingbrook, ISP says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, May 5, 2025 6:26PM
WILL COUNTY (WLS) -- A semi crash shut down parts of I-55 in the south suburbs on Monday afternoon, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 at milepost 268, IL 53 in Bolingbrook, ISP said.

ISP said a truck tractor semi-trailer rolled over.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at about 1 p.m.

It appeared that the semi was hauling aluminium bottles of beer.

All northbound lanes of I-55 were shut down, including one southbound lane.

Traffic was being rerouted from I-55 northbound to IL-53, ISP said.

It is unknown if any injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
