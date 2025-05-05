Semi hauling beer rolls over, shuts down I-55 in Bolingbrook, ISP says

WILL COUNTY (WLS) -- A semi crash shut down parts of I-55 in the south suburbs on Monday afternoon, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 at milepost 268, IL 53 in Bolingbrook, ISP said.

ISP said a truck tractor semi-trailer rolled over.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at about 1 p.m.

It appeared that the semi was hauling aluminium bottles of beer.

All northbound lanes of I-55 were shut down, including one southbound lane.

Traffic was being rerouted from I-55 northbound to IL-53, ISP said.

It is unknown if any injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.