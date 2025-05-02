17 suburban students, 2 drivers injured in South Side school bus crash: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Seventeen students and two drivers were injured Friday morning, after a school bus crash on Chicago's South Side, Chicago police said.

CPD said a bus carrying suburban high school students was driving west in the 3900-block of West 111th Street in Mount Greenwood just after 7:30 a.m., when a 64-year-old man driving an SUV tried to turn right in front of it, at a red light.

The bus hit the SUV's passenger side, police said.

SEE ALSO: Pace bus driver among 6 hospitalized after Wheaton crash, officials say

Six students and two drivers were taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center, six students were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center and five students were taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Citations are pending against the driver of the SUV, police said.

It was not clear which school's students were on the bus.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.