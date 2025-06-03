8-year-old boy becomes 5th death in Chatham, IL afterschool program crash

Bradley Lund, 8, has been in a Springfield hospital since a Jeep crashed into the building housing the program in April

CHATHAM, Ill. -- An 8-year-old boy is the most recent casualty of a car crash at a Chatham daycare April 28.

Bradley Lund, 8, has been in a Springfield hospital since the crash at YNOT Outdoors five weeks ago, according to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon.

Bradley suffered "multiple blunt force injuries" when a black Jeep driven by a 44-year-old Chatham woman drove into the lower portion of the building that housed the gymnasium and out the other side, striking children who were playing inside.

Allmon confirmed that Lund died Monday morning.

Ainsley Johnson, 8; Kathryn Corley, 7; Alma Buhnerkempe, 7; all of Chatham, and counselor Rylee Britton, 18, of Springfield, also died as a result of the crash.

Police said the driver submitted blood after the crash to determine whether she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Those toxicology screenings were negative, ISP confirmed last month. ISP Director Brendan Kelly said during a news conference in May that the crash could have been caused by a medical emergency.

The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Illinois State Police, Allmon said in his emailed release.

The Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office will review the investigation, then will provide an update, according to an ISP spokesman.

No charges have been filed.

The boy is the son of Daniel Lund, assistant principal in the Ball-Chatham School District, and Cynthia Riseman Lund, the legislative director for the Illinois Federation of Teachers.

