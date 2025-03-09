Bravo Waukegan seeks to enrich the lives of young students though music

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByRamona Meadors WLS logo
Sunday, March 9, 2025 2:39PM
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- When school budgets get tight, music programs are usually the first to go.

This is why access to music education is a top priority for a nonprofit in the northern suburbs.

Bravo Waukegan provides music programs, education and resources to students in under-served communities.

It is a mission that began 15 years ago, with the belief that music is the key to confidence and academic success. Since its inception, Bravo Waukegan has impacted more than 20,000 students, provided more than $750,000 in instruments, and funded over 7,000 private lessons and after-school programs.

To continue the work, Bravo Waukegan will host its 15th Anniversary Gala on March 15. You can purchase tickets here.

