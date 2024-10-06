Breakthrough T1D Walk at College of DuPage to benefit those living with type 1 diabetes

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (WLS) -- A local organization is taking action to improve the lives of all people living with type 1 diabetes.

The leading research and advocacy organization JDRF is now Breakthrough T1D. A series of major fundraising events for the T1D community.

On Sunday, dozens showed up at the College of Dupage. This was the second of three total events the organization is hosting.

Last week they walked along Montrose Harbor. Next weekend the organization will be in Peoria.

ABC7 Chicago's John Garcia caught up with Breakthrough T1D Executive Director Michael Mayberry on Sunday.

More information on how to support this important cause can be found at breakthrought1d.org.