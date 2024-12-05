Acclaimed musical '& Juliet' now playing at Cadillac Palace in Chicago

The acclaimed Broadway in Chicago musical "& Juliet" is now playing at Cadillac Palace Theatre. ABC7 spoke to star actress Rachel Simone Webb.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Broadway hit " & Juliet" just opened in Chicago at the Cadillac Palace. It's a musical propelled by pop classics.

It's inspired by Shakespeare's tale of love gone terribly wrong, but this time girl power comes to the rescue.

Rachel Simone Webb told ABC7 about singing out as a "Juliet" who's not so sure she needs a Romeo!

"Oh, it's good to be here! Oh my goodness I love your city," Webb said. "This is a place that is really deep and rich in theatrical love and stage love, that it's a blessing to be here."

She spoke about why this version of the Shakespeare story resonates so much to people today.

You do not have to let someone else decide how you're going to live your life Rachel Simone Webb, Juliet

"This is a remix of Romeo and Juliet by Shakespeare, to tell a story of Juliet choosing herself instead of Romeo," Webb said. "Just because he passes doesn't mean she needs to take her own life."

She shared what she thinks the real message of the show is.

"You do not have to let someone else decide how you're going to live your life," Webb said.

The actress also spoke about if she feel likes she has a responsibility to young Black and brown girls as the lead in a big production.

"I was longing to see myself on stage," Webb said. "And I get to share that with other little Black girls. It's really important to me to be a representative of my culture, but also to share it with everyone who wants to listen and wants to enjoy it."

" & Juliet" can be seen at the Cadillac Palace Theatre downtown, but it's here for less than two weeks. The musical runs through December 15.

"When I'm on stage, I feel like Beyoncé sometimes," Webb said. "Only in the big numbers in Juliet, she finds her power in her clothing, she finds her power in her hair flips, and when she's singing with a golden mic in her hand it's just, it's exhilarating. It really does make me feel I know what I'm here for on Earth, when I get to perform and young people of color tell me how affected they are by it. I've been that person and I still am."