Broccoli sold at Walmart recalled over possible listeria concerns, FDA says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, January 2, 2025 1:13PM
Broccoli sold at Walmart recalled over possible listeria concerns
The 12-ounce bags of Marketside Broccoli Florets may be contaminated with listeria.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Time to check your freezer for bags of broccoli.

Braga Fresh issued a voluntary recall on the ready-to-eat 12-ounce bags of Marketside Broccoli Florets.

The veggie bags were sold at Walmart stores in Illinois and Indiana with a best if used by date of December 10, 2024.

The advisory was issued due to a possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

The FDA is warning people who may have frozen the product. The food should be thrown out, or returned for a refund.

The products recalled have UPC code 6 81131 32884 5 on the back of the bag, and Lot Code: BFFG327A6 on the front of the bag.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the product.

