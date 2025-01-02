Broccoli sold at Walmart recalled over possible listeria concerns, FDA says

The 12-ounce bags of Marketside Broccoli Florets may be contaminated with listeria.

The 12-ounce bags of Marketside Broccoli Florets may be contaminated with listeria.

The 12-ounce bags of Marketside Broccoli Florets may be contaminated with listeria.

The 12-ounce bags of Marketside Broccoli Florets may be contaminated with listeria.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Time to check your freezer for bags of broccoli.

Braga Fresh issued a voluntary recall on the ready-to-eat 12-ounce bags of Marketside Broccoli Florets.

The veggie bags were sold at Walmart stores in Illinois and Indiana with a best if used by date of December 10, 2024.

The advisory was issued due to a possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

The FDA is warning people who may have frozen the product. The food should be thrown out, or returned for a refund.

The products recalled have UPC code 6 81131 32884 5 on the back of the bag, and Lot Code: BFFG327A6 on the front of the bag.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the product.