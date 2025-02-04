15-year-old boy stabs 2 teens, critically injuring 1, during fight in Bronzeville: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teenage boys were stabbed during a fight on the city's South Side on Monday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the stabbing happened in the Bronzeville neighborhood's 3500-block of South King Drive just after 5 p.m.

Two teen boys, 15 and 16 years old, were in a fight with another 15-year-old boy, police said.

Police said at some point, that 15-year-old took out a sharp object and stabbed both teens before fleeing the scene.

The 16-year-old victim, stabbed in the neck, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The 15-year-old victim, stabbed in the chest, was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Officers took the suspect into custody in the 3100-block of South Giles Avenue.

No other injuries were reported.

Area One detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the stabbing.

