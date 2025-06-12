4-day-old Bottlenose dolphin suddenly dies at Brookfield Zoo Chicago

A bottlenose dolphin was born Saturday at Brookfield Zoo Chicago for the first time in 10 years, zoo officials said.

A bottlenose dolphin was born Saturday at Brookfield Zoo Chicago for the first time in 10 years, zoo officials said.

A bottlenose dolphin was born Saturday at Brookfield Zoo Chicago for the first time in 10 years, zoo officials said.

A bottlenose dolphin was born Saturday at Brookfield Zoo Chicago for the first time in 10 years, zoo officials said.

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Brookfield Zoo Chicago has announced the sudden death of a four-day old bottlenose dolphin.

A dolphin named Allie gave birth early Saturday morning, zoo officials said.

The calf was the first bottlenose dolphin to be born at the zoo in ten years.

The zoo said the male calf appeared healthy until its abrupt death on Wednesday evening.

"While the calf was progressing well, dolphin neonates face immense biological challenges. We are deeply saddened by his sudden passing," said Dr. Rita Stacey, Brookfield Zoo Chicago senior vice president of programs and impact.

Animal care teams witnessed a rapid, unexpected change in the calf's behavior on Wednesday evening. Within minutes, the calf was unresponsive and passed away.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Zoo veterinarians said the newborn bottlenose dolphin weighed about 35 pounds and was nearly 4 feet long.

The Zoo is waiting for animal autopsy results to determine the cause of death.