Man posed as ICE agent before attempting to rape woman waiting for cab in Brooklyn, police say

A man is wanted for an alleged attempted rape in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police in New York are searching for a man who accused of posing as an ICE agent before attempting to rape a woman in Brooklyn.

Officials say a 51-year-old woman was approached near Montague Street and Henry Street in Brooklyn Heights as she waited for a cab around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The man said he was an ICE agent and needed to talk to her before forcing the woman into a basement and attempting to sexually assault her, officials say.

He never displayed any identification.

The suspect punched the victim and also took her chain, cellphone and purse.

The victim suffered cuts to her face, as well as scratches and bruises throughout her body. She was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).